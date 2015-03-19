Tips on Burning Videos to Blu-ray Discs and DVDs

You’ve got a fantastic Animoto video. Now how do you burn that video onto a disc to give clients or co-marketers? Take a look at our easy how-to guides and quick tips, and you’ll be an expert in no time.
If you want to burn a Blu-ray, start here with Dave Doeppel’s excellent video on burning Animoto videos:
And here are our instructions for burning DVDs for Mac and PC users.
Now that we’ve discussed the basics, here are a few more pointers:
When it comes to Blu-ray discs, you have a few options.
You also have some choices if you choose to burn DVDs.
Burning your Animoto videos onto discs is easier than it sounds – you just need the right equipment and a little time to learn the basics. And when you’re finished, you have a physical keepsake to give clients that they can enjoy again and again.
