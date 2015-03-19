Tips on Burning Videos to Blu-ray Discs and DVDs

You’ve got a fantastic Animoto video. Now how do you burn that video onto a disc to give clients or co-marketers? Take a look at our easy how-to guides and quick tips, and you’ll be an expert in no time.

If you want to burn a Blu-ray, start here with Dave Doeppel’s excellent video on burning Animoto videos:

And here are our instructions for burning DVDs for Mac and PC users.

Now that we’ve discussed the basics, here are a few more pointers:

You can’t burn Blu-ray discs on a DVD burner. Blu-ray burners are a different piece of equipment. You can, however, burn DVDs on a Blu-ray burner.

CDs won’t create “playable” DVDs or Blu-ray discs. You can store the files on a CD, but clients won’t be able to watch them on a Blu-ray or DVD player.

When it comes to Blu-ray discs, you have a few options. BDR vs. BDRE: The difference here is BDRE discs are rewritable, so you can edit discs if you don’t like your end product. Single vs. Double Layer discs: Basically, single layer discs hold 25 GB of data and double layer discs hold 50 GB.

You also have some choices if you choose to burn DVDs. DVD-R vs. DVD-RW: The “RW” in DVD-RW is for rewritable. You can edit DVD-RWs if you don’t like your end product. You can’t make changes to DVD-Rs. DVD-R/DVD-RW vs. DVD+R/DVD+RW: The difference between these groups has to do with the players each accepts. In general, I recommend DVD-Rs or DVD-RWs since they are an older style and therefore more likely to work in the average DVD player. I also recommend you dish out for a good disc brand because . . .

You get what you pay for. BDR and DVD-R brands like Taiyo Yuden or Verbatim tend to burn better than ones like Memorex.

Go for a slow burn, especially if you choose a double layer disc. If you burn discs on your burner’s slowest setting, you’ll be less likely to have dead discs.

Burning your Animoto videos onto discs is easier than it sounds – you just need the right equipment and a little time to learn the basics. And when you’re finished, you have a physical keepsake to give clients that they can enjoy again and again.