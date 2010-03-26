Kent and Sarah Smith: Featured Pro Photographers in Animoto Ad Campaign

Kent Smith Photography of Pickerington, Ohio is one of the most award winning studios in the state. Between them, Kent and Sarah Smith have been named “Photographer of the Year” across a six-state region 4 times. Their work has been featured at Disney’s Epcot Center, used by Kodak in national advertising campaigns, has appeared in photography trade magazines, and has been seen on Entertainment Tonight, HBO specials along with many an-Animoto video.
