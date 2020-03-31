Where Your Audience Is Watching, Discovering, and Buying in 2020 [Infographic]

Everyone engages with brands on social media differently. This is doubly true when it comes to different generations of consumers. Understanding your customers' social media habits is key to reaching them where they’re browsing and purchasing online. And memorable content caters to your audience's platforms of choice, and their behaviors on those platforms.

Curious how your customers engage with social media? We dove into our Consumer Insights for 2020 to find out. Here are a few highlights from the research:

75% of millennials said a brand’s social media presence impacts their purchase decisions.

Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X rated YouTube as the platform where they make purchase decisions.

60% of Gen Xers prefer video when learning about a new brand or product.

52% of Gen Xers and 41% of Boomers said video was most helpful when making a purchase decision online.

Want to learn more about your target customer? Check out the infographic below.