Same Products, New Names: Introducing Animoto Marketing and Animoto Memories

When you log in to create an Animoto video, you may notice something a little different–our products now have new names! Our Marketing Video Builder has become Animoto Marketing and our Slideshow Video Builder has become Animoto Memories. But rest assured, the names are all that has changed. The products are still the same ones you’re used to using!

Why the change?

Why fix what’s not broke, right? Well, it turns out that, through a series of tests, we found customers were better able to choose which product was right for them with the new names. And we think they do a great job of describing the types of videos you’d want to make.

Animoto Marketing, available with Professional and Business plans, is the best option for creating short videos to market your business. It offers 40 pre-built storyboards, or video templates, that you can easily update with your own photos, video clips, and text for a variety of marketing use cases, including telling your company’s story, sharing a product or service, and attracting and audience. Marketing videos are designed to stand out on social media with big, bold text options, square video format, and more.

Animoto Memories is ideal for creating videos up to 20 minutes to showcase—you guessed it—the memories you want to preserve. Transform photos and video clips into stylized videos to share with friends and family, recapping events, sending well wishes, and more. Animoto Memories is great for birthdays, weddings, anniversary celebrations, and more.

Which product do you find yourself using most and for what types of videos? How do you like our shiny new names? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Drop a note in the comments below.