On social media, posts featuring quotes are among the most popular. In videos, quotes pop out at your audience, giving you a way to grab attention, even in videos without many other visuals.

In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to make a quote video or add quotes into new and existing Animoto projects. While we’re at it, we’ll also give you a few ideas for videos you can make using the quote feature. Let’s get started!

How to create a quote video in Animoto

1. Choose a template

Animoto has several templates for testimonials or reviews, and for fun, motivational, or inspirational quotes. But if you don’t find a template that fits the project you have in mind, you can always easily add a quote block to any video, whether you choose a template or start from scratch.

2. Change the text in a quote block

To change the text in a quote block, just tap on the T icon in that block, and the quote’s text will appear. Add in your quote on the top line and the source for the quote on the bottom line.

If you want to add a new quote block, select the teal ADD A BLOCK button in the upper-right-hand corner of your screen. A popup window will open, listing all the different kinds of blocks you can add to your Animoto video. Select the quote block; then, enter your quote and its source. Click DONE and your quote will be added to your project.

Have an old video with ordinary text quotes in it? You can re-edit it to create a new version featuring the quote block feature.

3. Customize your video

After you create your quote block, you can customize it any way you like. Move the text around the screen, change its size, or adjust colors. You can even change up the font to give your quote a different look and different style of quotation mark.

4. Add visuals

Since quotes look good all on their own, you can create them using just text, but quote blocks also allow you to add photos or video clips behind your quote for a little extra flair. Look for visuals that’ll support the message of your quote and match the overall color scheme you’ve chosen for your video. Then just drag and drop the images or video clips right onto the quote block.

Quote video ideas

Not sure how you’d use quote blocks in your video marketing? Take a look at a few ideas listed below.

Testimonials

Can’t get a customer on camera? Create a testimonial video with quotes from satisfied customers or clients instead. You can find testimonial quotes by visiting review sites like Google or Yelp, or you can pull comments from your social media pages.

Reviews

If your company is getting rave reviews or has positive gotten press coverage, make sure to post the good word of mouth in a quote video on social.

Inspirational Quote

Share wit and wisdom with a video featuring funny, inspirational, or educational quotes. This type of quote is a good choice for sharing on Instagram, especially with eye-catching photos or video clips.

One-quote video

Make your video in minutes by focusing on just one quote that makes your audience think or laugh.

Quote videos are quick and easy to create and connect with viewers online. Give one of our templates a try, or just add a quote to your next video. Need help finding a quote for your video? Visit our our list of quote blog posts to find quotes arranged by category, including quotes for business, birthdays, and more.