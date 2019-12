When you’re working to build your business, a little motivation never hurts. So we put together a list of eleven quotes for entrepreneurs that you can use to inspire yourself—or your audience. Take a look, and then try them out in your next quote video.

“If something is important enough, even if the odds are against you, you should still do it.”

–Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink “To love what you do and feel that it matters, how could anything be more fun?”

–Katharine Graham, first female publisher of a major American newspaper, The Washington Post “The biggest risk is not taking any risk… In a world that changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.”

–Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook

“A satisfied customer is the best business strategy of all.”

–Michael LeBoeuf, business author and former management professor at the University of New Orleans “Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.”

–Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft

“Failure should not be seen as a failure but as a challenge.”

–Tadashi Yanai, founder of Fast Retailing and Uniqlo “If people like you, they’ll listen to you, but if they trust you, they’ll do business with you.”

–Zig Ziglar, motivational speaker and author

“Speak up, take risks, and ask—nurture your tenacity.”

—Ofelia Melendrez, U.S. VP and General Manager, Southern California Region McDonald’s USA “Price is what you pay; value is what you get.”

–Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, businessman, and philanthropist “To give real service, you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money, and that is sincerity and integrity.”

–Douglas Adams, author

“I had to make my own living and my own opportunity. But I made it! Don’t sit down and wait for the opportunities to come. Get up and make them.”

–Madam C.J. Walker, first American woman to become a self-made millionaire

