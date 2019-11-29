How to Add YouTube Closed Captioning

Are you looking to add subtitles to your YouTube videos? You’ve come to the right place.
In this post, we’ll show you how to add subtitles to YouTube videos, step by step. We’ll cover:
When you first upload your video to YouTube, you can select the language for your video. This will help YouTube generate closed captioning.
Your audience will now be able to turn on the auto-generated closed captions by clicking the CC button on your video.
To edit the automatic captions or uploaded captions that we set in the last section, head to YouTube's Creator Studio Classic. Then follow these steps.
Whether you’ve tweaked them or not, you can download your closed captions from YouTube to use elsewhere, such as Facebook.
Last but not least, let’s talk about how to upload your own closed caption file to YouTube.
YouTube captions can be instrumental to the success of a video. YouTube closed captioning contributes to your video’s SEO ranking and has been shown to boost engagement with your video. That’s not even to mention the accessibility benefits associated with adding subtitles to your video.
We hope this answered any and all of your questions about adding closed captioning to YouTube videos. If you're unclear on anything, give us a shout in the comments!
