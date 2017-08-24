How to Sign up for a Free Animoto Classroom Account

You may not know this, but Animoto offers free accounts to educators, plus 50 free accounts for students, per teacher, too. It’s really easy to sign up for your free account and start creating videos for your classroom. Here’s how to do it:

1. Sign up for Animoto. If you haven’t already done so, sign up for an Animoto account at animoto.com. Click the blue GET STARTED button, and enter your name, email, and password.

2. Fill out an application. The application is very short — you’ll just be giving your name and a few details about where and what you teach to help us verify that you’re an educator. After you’re accepted, you’ll get an email confirmation, along with an educator code you can use to create up to 50 free student accounts.

3. Start making videos. You’re all set! Once you get your email from Animoto, your Animoto Classroom account is ready to go, and you can get to work making videos for your class, or planning out lessons that let students make videos of their own.

If you have any questions while setting up your Animoto Classroom account, our Customer Success team is ready to help! Need video inspiration? You can find lesson plan ideas on our blog.