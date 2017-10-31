Highlights from the 2017 Social Video Marketing Summit

Yesterday we were joined by Gary Vaynerchuk, Sue Bryce, Bryan Peters, and our own Sally Sargood for the 2nd annual Social Video Marketing Summit. Couldn’t tune in live? Not a problem! You can watch the entire event in the video below. Check it out, and then read on for some speaker highlights.

Speaker Highlights

Gary Vaynerchuk, Serial Entrepreneur

Our first speaker was Gary Vaynerchuk, aka GaryVee, a serial entrepreneur and CEO and co-founder of VaynerMedia, a digital agency well-known for its work with Fortune 500 companies. Gary dove straight in to talk about attention.

“The one thing we are all battling for is attention,” he said. In order to find success with your online videos, look around to figure out where the attention is. Where is it overpriced? Where is it underpriced? Find the right combination of where your audience is and how much it costs to reach them. “I think of it in terms of real estate.”

Looking for a good place to start? Gary says, “I think everyone’s grossly underestimating time spent on Facebook and Instagram.”

Brian Peters, Digital Marketing Strategist at Buffer

Did you know that Facebook generates 8 billion video views on average, per day? Or that video posts on Facebook have +135% further organic reach than photo posts? Brian Peters gave a great talk called Facebook Video Guide: From Starting Up to Standing out. He discussed “The Why,” “The How,” “The Videos,” and “The Best Practices,” for using video on Facebook.

Brian shared advice for folks that don’t know where to start when it comes to creating videos for Facebook. Try starting with blog content that’s performing well. If you don’t have a blog, try creating content about the things people are asking you about in your business. He also recommends sharing industry news and inspiration based on trending content. Watch his full talk to find out more, including how long videos should be, and how to shoot video content that looks professional (no experience necessary).

Sally Sargood, Business Video Specialist at Animoto

Sally from the Animoto team gave a wonderful demo, showcasing how to make a marketing video in a matter of minutes using the pre-built storyboards in our Marketing Video Builder.

Sue Bryce, Photographer, Educator, and Entrepreneur

And last, but certainly not least, the always inspiring Sue Bryce shared tips on how to find your voice. Sue speaks from the heart, and from her own experience, encouraging business owners to set their vision, set their goals, and set their intention.

Sue also dives into the importance of understanding what problem your business is solving and using that to determine the value of your brand and your offering.

Want to make sure your value proposition, vision, and content sticks? Put together a focus group. “You will learn more about yourself than you ever thought possible. But you must listen,” Sue said. “People buy from you when they like your product and service. People refer you when they like you.” A focus group can help you determine the formula for content that will result in people liking you, engaging with you, and referring you.

Over the coming weeks we’ll be diving further into each of these talks and sharing the takeaways right here on our blog, so be sure to come back for updates!