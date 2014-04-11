Video Stats from Everywhere Your Video Exists

Video stats provide simple engagement statistics, letting you see how your videos are being watched and interacted with.

Videos are tracked separately wherever they exist – on Animoto, your website or blog, social networks like Facebook, and even other video-hosting services like YouTube, Vimeo, and Wistia when exported from Animoto.

From your video’s play page on Animoto, you can track the number of times your video has been viewed. This helps measure the effectiveness of your video with simple, easy-to-understand stats and compare your video’s stats across multiple sites to understand the value of each site to your business.

Create a video and share or export it to see video stats.