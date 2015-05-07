The 2015 Video Marketing Cheat Sheet [Infographic]

Did you know that there are more than 7 billion videos watched each and every day on Facebook and YouTube? One thing is clear: customers are hungry for video. Our recent survey confirms that businesses that are using video have a leg up in 2015.

Some of the highlights of our survey include the following stats:

4 times as many consumers would rather watch a video about a product than read about it.

1 in 4 consumers actually lose interest in a company if it doesn’t have video.

Customers are nearly 50% more likely to read email newsletters that include links to video.

4 in 5 consumers say a video showing how a product or service works is important.

Check out our 2015 Video Marketing Cheat Sheet below and read the press release about the Animoto Online and Social Video Marketing Study to learn more.

