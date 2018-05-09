Building Your Video Strategy on LinkedIn

This post was originally published March 26, 2015 and has been updated to reflect changes to LinkedIn’s video capabilities.

Over the past month we’ve been been rolling out a blog series on building your video strategy on social media. So far we’ve taken a look at YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Today, in our final installment, we’re diving into building a LinkedIn video strategy.

LinkedIn’s made some big changes recently, giving you the option to directly upload videos to your account or embed YouTube videos to help your LinkedIn account stand out.

The change comes at a good time—Cisco projects that by 2021, 82% of internet traffic will be video. And with LinkedIn prioritizing posts with uploaded video content, also known as native video, adding a few videos to your own LinkedIn page can help you get found.

Questions to ask yourself

So how can you leverage video to increase your LinkedIn success? We’ve put together a list of questions for you to consider when building your LinkedIn video strategy.

How can you use video to help yourself stand out?

Think about how you are currently using LinkedIn and then ask yourself, how can you supplement your current content with video to help yourself stand out? There are a number of ways you can incorporate video into your content strategy on LinkedIn.

* Include video on your personal LinkedIn profile

Adding a video to your personal LinkedIn profile can be a great way to add a little color to your business and help yourself stand out. There are a couple ways to do this.

The first is to add a video under your experience. Under each job you have listed, you’ll find an “Add Media” section that will let you add a video, photo, link, document, or presentation. Many video production specialists will use this area to share a reel of their work, but it’s also a great spot for business owners to share a company overview. Take a look at our post on sharing your videos on LinkedIn for more detail.

Alternatively, you can embed video by adding the SlideShare application to your profile and using a YouTube video as the first slide of a presentation you’re sharing. You can find out more about using the application on the LinkedIn blog.

* Upload video natively

When you’re posting on LinkedIn, you can now upload native video rather than posting a link. To post your video, start a status update; then, click the “Video” button. Adding native video to your status updates is a great way to catch people’s attention and foster engagement.

* Share video links

Want to share your videos from YouTube or Vimeo? Sharing video links on LinkedIn is simple–just paste the URL of the video into your status bar and wait for the video and description to load. And if you’re sharing YouTube and Vimeo links on LinkedIn, they will autoplay in the feed, making your videos even more attention grabbing.

* Embed video in long-form posts

When you write a long-form post on LinkedIn, you can embed videos directly into your posts. LinkedIn currently supports embedded videos from YouTube, SlideShare, TED, Getty, Vimeo, and Lifestream in long-form posts.

* Create LinkedIn ads

If you’re looking to recruit candidates for your business, it sometimes pays to advertise. LinkedIn has a Campaign Manager that lets you create and target ads to the audience you want. Choose Sponsored Content as your ad format to share your videos. For more detail, check out our guide to getting started with LinkedIn video ads, or take a look at our case study with Lever to see how high-profile companies are using video ads, like the one featured below, to share company culture and find potential employees.

What will your videos be about?

Since LinkedIn has a business focus, think of it less as a promotional platform and more as a place to establish yourself as an expert in your field. What does this mean in terms of content? The videos you share should be more business focused. Try how-to videos aimed at other businesses, company news and updates, industry talks and presentations, and other content related to your field that would be helpful to other LinkedIn professionals.

Behind-the-scenes and team-related videos can also be a fun way to add a little bit of personality to your company on your business page. These videos offer a way to encourage recruitment too, as they show off why potential candidates would want to join your company.

Best practices for your LinkedIn strategy

Ready to dive in? We’ve compiled some best practices for you to keep in mind to make sure you’re getting the most out of using video on LinkedIn.

Optimizing your videos for LinkedIn

Optimization for LinkedIn videos falls into three categories: thumbnail images, video descriptions, and video length.

When it comes to native video, you don’t get to select a thumbnail, but your video will begin autoplaying right away as your viewer scrolls through their feed. When you’re sharing a link or embedding a video from an outside source, like YouTube or Vimeo, LinkedIn will display the thumbnail you selected on that platform before the video begins to autoplay.

Regardless of the method you use to share your video, you’ll also want to add an attention-grabbing description to set up your video for success.

Finally, when you share videos online, try to keep them as short as possible—between 30 seconds and a minute is a good rule of thumb. The only real exception to this on LinkedIn should be industry talks or presentation videos.

Building an engaged audience

Videos, in and of themselves, get shared more on Linkedin. But how else can you build an engaged audience? The best way is through using video to position yourself as a thought-leader on the platform. Share interesting, thought-provoking content in groups related to your industry and get a conversation started.

Asking questions can also be a great way to encourage people to engage. Try including a question the next time you share a video link to your business page.

Converting your audience

An engaged audience is good, but conversion is great. Admittedly, when it comes to conversion, LinkedIn is a better platform if you’re selling a B2B product. That being said, include links back to your website and a good description of your business on your company page to ensure that people know what you do and how to find you.

Want to learn more about creating videos for your LinkedIn page? Check out our posts on how to create a LinkedIn video, how to post your videos, and what some of the most effective types of LinkedIn videos are for businesses.