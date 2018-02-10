Watch: Social Video Insights from Vanessa Joy on Video Talk Live

Did you tune in earlier this week for the first Video Talk Live of 2018? Animoto Chief Video Officer Jason Hsiao sat down with wedding photographer entrepreneur, and business coach, Vanessa Joy, and you can rewatch the live broadcast—or watch it for the first time—on Facebook or right here.
In the episode, Jason and Vanessa chat about how to create visually compelling videos for social media for your business. Check it out, and then read on for a few highlights:
Vanessa dives right in to share some tips for making your social media presence feel on-brand, cohesive, and visually compelling. She recommends you “look at the big picture.” Make sure your shots have a similar look and feel so that they match, and vary your shots remembering to get a mix of close ups, medium, and wide shots.
Looking for more tips for building a cohesive look and feel for your brand? Check out Vanessa’s ebook, 9 Secret Ways to Brand Your Business.
Vanessa also dove into tips for shooting better video. Photos are easy because they capture a brief moment of time, says Vanessa. “Video is harder because you have to stand still” so the image doesn’t look shaky. She recommends leaning on something, putting your elbows down to brace yourself, and holding your breath. Also, she points out that you don’t need fancy equipment—you can get started with your smartphone.
Vanessa also shares some components of a successful social video:
