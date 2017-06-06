The State of Social Video: Marketing in a Video-First World [Infographic]

In an earnings call last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “Ten years ago, most of what we shared and consumed online was text. Now it’s photos, and soon most of it will be video. We see a world that is video first with video at the heart of all our apps and services.” Today, “video-first” has become a reality for consumers and marketers alike.
We surveyed 1,000 consumers and 500 marketers to find out how video is making an impact in today’s golden age of video. How are consumers watching? And what are marketers doing to reach viewers? Here are some highlights:
Check out the full infographic below. Interested in learning more? Our Chief Video Officer Jason Hsiao will be joined by Brian Peters from Buffer to dive into our findings in a Facebook Live event tomorrow, June 7, at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Click here to watch.
Click here to see a larger version and add our infographic to your site with the following embed code:
Tags:
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.