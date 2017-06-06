The State of Social Video: Marketing in a Video-First World [Infographic]

In an earnings call last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “Ten years ago, most of what we shared and consumed online was text. Now it’s photos, and soon most of it will be video. We see a world that is video first with video at the heart of all our apps and services.” Today, “video-first” has become a reality for consumers and marketers alike.

We surveyed 1,000 consumers and 500 marketers to find out how video is making an impact in today’s golden age of video. How are consumers watching? And what are marketers doing to reach viewers? Here are some highlights:

64% of consumers say watching a marketing video on Facebook has influenced a purchase decision in the last month.

say watching a marketing video on Facebook has influenced a purchase decision in the last month. 92% of marketers make videos with assets they already have.

make videos with assets they already have. 81% of marketers are optimizing their social videos for mobile viewership, including 39% that are creating square and/or vertical videos.

are optimizing their social videos for mobile viewership, including that are creating square and/or vertical videos. Marketers feel the most confident about reaching customers with video on Facebook and YouTube. Consumers are still viewing on these platforms, but are also starting to expand the platforms where they’re watching branded video content. The top three channels they’re watching videos from brands are Facebook, Instagram Stories, and Snapchat.

Check out the full infographic below.