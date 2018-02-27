We’re Heading to Social Media Marketing World 2018

They say third time’s a charm, and that’s why we’re excited to be returning to San Diego for our third Social Media Marketing World.

This year, Social Media Marketing World will be 5,000 marketers and creators strong, with more than 100 sessions and workshops dedicated to boosting social media marketing skills.

Each year the conference is abuzz about video marketing, and it’ll be a hot topic again as consumers are looking for brands to deliver. 85% of people say they’d like to see more video from brands in 2018, so now’s the time to get started with video marketing if you’ve yet to take the plunge.

Attendees, stop by our booth to say hi—we’ll be at booth #126-127. We’d love to share what we’ve been up to and give you a demo of our Animoto Marketing, our easy marketing video builder.

Also, don’t miss out on our Twitter contest. We’ll be giving away 2 GoPro cameras to show attendees. All you need to do is tweet us (@animoto) your biggest “aha” moment about video marketing with the hashtag #SMMW18. Two winners will be selected at random.

We’ll see you in San Diego!