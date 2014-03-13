The Power of Video for Small Business [Infographic]

Video engages your customer and sets you apart from the competition. Our recent survey of U.S. consumers revealed some interesting stats:

96% of consumers find videos helpful when making purchase decisions online

Nearly three quarters are more likely to purchase a product or service if they can watch a video explaining it beforehand.

Do you use video to connect with your customers? This infographic explores how online video impacts consumer purchase decisions and drives brand engagement for small businesses. Find out how your potential customers are consuming and reacting to video.

