Recipe for Success: Making Videos for Your Food Blog

In the early 2000s, blogging was still a relatively new concept. Fast forward to 2015, and it seems that just about everyone has a blog. With coverage ranging from fashion to travel to random daily musings, there are blogs for everything under the sun.

Of course, we can’t forget about food blogs, spanning a wide range of cuisines, diets, and specialities. Some of them are just as popular as more established, professional cooking and food-related websites. One thing’s for sure: when it comes to food blogs, photos and videos are incredibly important, because — as the saying goes — we eat with our eyes. And while still photos can document the cooking process, there’s nothing like a video to actually show how everything comes together.

Here’s a look at two Animoto videos that demonstrate, step by step, how to cook a particular recipe.

Valentina Rebeschini’s “Gnocchi recipe – cooking with children”

Valentina, who runs Photograface, is a newborn and family photographer living in London. And while she’s not a food blogger per se, she does have a blog for her photography business, and loves to cook with her daughter. Here’s a video of Valentina and her adorable daughter making gnocchi from purple potatoes.

Marilyn’s “Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookies”

Our very own team member, Marilyn, wanted a way to show her non-baking friends just how easy it was to bake chocolate chip cookies from scratch. People often ask her for the recipe, so she put together the video in a way that makes it easy for even newbies to follow along. Plus, Marilyn can easily share the video by sending a link, or just posting it to Facebook.

Baking 101: Chocolate chip cookies

As you can see from these two videos, you don’t have to be a professional videographer to make cooking videos. In fact, you don’t even need to film yourself cooking from start to finish; even if you only incorporate short video clips alongside photos and text, it’s enough to give the viewer a vivid sense of the cooking process.

Are you cooking up any delicious recipes? Got any ideas for using video in your food blog? Let us know in the comments section below.