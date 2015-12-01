Spotlight on Business: Vegan Cooking with Sweet Potato Soul

One of the best parts about working at Animoto is getting to know the lovely people behind the businesses that are using Animoto to market themselves with video. Today, we’re excited to share the story of Jenné Claiborne’s Sweet Potato Soul.

How she started her business

Jenné started cooking at an early age. She tells us, “My mom hated cooking, so I was often responsible for dinner (unless we were eating at my Nana’s house). My love of food was always there, but I became interested in eating healthier when I was a junior in college. At twenty-four, after being a vegetarian for three years, I became vegan.” Jenné turned her passion for veganism and cooking into a career as a passionate vegan cooking instructor, personal chef, and master health coach.

How she markets with video

Video is a big part of Jenné’s business. She incorporates it into her online group coaching programs and promotes herself with free videos on YouTube. In fact, she’s quintupled the subscriber base on her YouTube channel over the past year. “I was an actress before becoming a private chef, so I was always comfortable with being on camera,” she explains. “I enjoy it a lot actually. When I started my blog, I knew that video would be a great thing to add. It also fulfilled my desire to be on camera despite working by myself and cooking on a daily basis.”

What inspires her

So where does Jenné find inspiration, outside of her love for cooking? “I’m inspired by the seasons, ethnic cuisines, exotic spices, the comforting dishes I grew up with, sweet potatoes, the nutrients in food, and the way food makes me and the ones around me feel.

“In my career, I am inspired by my desire to be of service and to help others. I’ve had so much healing happen since becoming vegan, and I love to guide others on this journey so that they may also experience healing.”

What inspires you and how are you using Animoto to promote yourself and tell your story? We’d love to hear from you. Leave a note in the comments or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter.