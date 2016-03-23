5 Most Popular Animoto Styles for Businesses

Which Animoto styles do you like best for your business videos? With 100 to choose from, we were curious about which styles were being used most by our business customers. See the five most popular styles for business videos (plus one new style!) in action in our video roundup, and give them a try yourself.

Frameless

Break out of the box with this uncluttered premium style, which can be customized to fit your brand. Learn more about making your video “on brand” on our blog.

Make a video with Frameless.

Soft Focus

Draped in a subdued light, this airy style radiates grace, and timeless sophistication. Soft Focus’ title treatment also makes it great for lists and how to videos.

Make a video with Soft Focus.

Clean Lines

Comprised of clean, simple lines and sliding panels, this architectural style is ideal for highlighting real estate, product ads, or elegant affairs.

Make a video with Clean Lines.

Ignite

Co-designed with the team at Seniors Ignite, this fun, fashionable style uses bursts of subtle filters to give it a contemporary look.

Make a video with Ignite.

Grid

Make the most out of this unique style that makes it easy to showcase several photos at once. Make a video with Grid.

NEW: Memory Box

A vintage filter lends a dreamy quality to this ethereal style, making it an ideal backdrop for the special memories you want to revisit or for recapping events.

Make a video with Memory Box.