Get yourself and your audience pumped up with these 13 quotes designed to get you moving, whether it's on a new fitness plan, a new business plan, or any plan you've got where you need a little extra push.

“Do what you have to do until you can do what you want to do.”

—Oprah Winfrey “It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up.”

—Vince Lombardi “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

—Michael Jordan

“Some people say I have attitude – maybe I do…but I think you have to. You have to believe in yourself when no one else does – that makes you a winner right there.” —Venus Williams “There will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, there are no limits.”

—Michael Phelps “Nothing will work unless you do.”

—Maya Angelou

“Don’t count the days, make the days count.”

—Muhammad Ali “I make my weaknesses my strengths and my strengths stronger.”

—Lisa Fernandez “Failure happens all the time. It happens every day in practice. What makes you better is how you react to it.”

–Mia Hamm

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”

—C.S. Lewis “To uncover your true potential you must first find your own limits and then you have to have the courage to blow past them.”

—Picabo Street “The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.”

—Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Each of us has a fire in our hearts for something. It’s our goal in life to find it and keep it lit.”

—Mary Lou Retton

