Enhance Your MLS Listing with Video

A study done by the National Association of Realtors revealed that 73% of homeowners are more likely to list with a realtor that offers to create a video of their listing. Further, listings with videos received 403% more inquiries than those without videos. With Animoto you can easily create a video to help effectively market your properties.

Your MLS listing will showcase a handful of your best photos but your video can display even more. Include the photos you have of all of the rooms and the exterior of the home but also include pictures of local attractions and neighborhood hot spots. A video gives you the opportunity to show off more than just walls and flooring.

Most MLS systems require that videos be unbranded. Animoto makes it easy to create and share a completely unbranded version of your video. Your listing’s video is hosted on a white-labeled website with no contact information or other information about the real estate agent or broker.

For even more marketing power create two versions of your video. Make one unbranded video for uploading to MLS. Create another version of that video that is branded for posting to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, WordPress, email etc. Your branded version can be longer and feature information about you.

Are you new to Animoto? Find out how it works and sign up here.