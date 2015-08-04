Creating a Before & After Video to Promote Your Business

Are you in the business of improving the way things look? Maybe you’re a makeup artist, a weightloss coach, an interior designer, a stylist, or a home remodeling contractor. If so, a before and after video can be one of the best ways to promote yourself and show off your work to prospective clients.

When you only show photos and videos of the final product, you’re only telling one side of the story. Showing what something looked like before, and then showing what you accomplished will make the results all the more impressive. To see what we mean, check out this video from Wintrup Developments in Canada, featuring the complete home renovation of a bungalow in Clarkson, Mississauga – before and after.

Makeup artist Lilly Rivera also uses Animoto to create before and after videos to promote her services. She tells us that “before and after videos of clients’ beauty transformation is a big marketing tool, and it turns video views into contracts. By sharing these videos, we get more exposure and word of mouth interest that turns into sales.” Here’s a video featuring some of Lilly’s beauty transformations.

Creating a before and after video with Animoto is quick and easy:

Remember to take photos and/or videos before you start your job. Take photos and/or videos after you finish your job. Create a new video , selecting a style that fits with the style of your business. Upload your before and after photos and videos and drag them into the correct order. Add titles and captions explaining your work. Choose a song. Produce your video.

Once your video is done, share it with prospective and current customers on your website and social media – and share it with us too! We’re always looking for great business video examples to feature, and we’d love to see yours. Leave a link in the comments below.