Millennials Love Video (And Why You Should Too) [Infographic]

Last month, we published data from our recent Animoto Online and Social Video Marketing Study, confirming that consumers are hungry for video. In our latest infographic, we’ve put Generation Y under the microscope to reveal the importance of incorporating video into your strategy when marketing to millennials.

According to the book Gen BuY, by Kit Yarrow, Generation Y will spend more than $200 billion annually starting in 2017 and $10 trillion in their lifetimes. They’re a spending powerhouse and, to tap into that power, it’s becoming increasingly important for brands and businesses to start building their marketing strategies around what millennials respond to: and that’s video.

Here are some more powerful stats we discovered about millennials:

80 percent of millennials consider video content when researching a purchase decision

7 out of 10 millennials are likely to watch a company video when shopping online

76 percent of millennials follow brands on YouTube

60 percent of millennials prefer to watch a company video over reading a company newsletter

Check out the infographic below to learn more. Are you targeting your marketing to millennials? If so, we’d love to hear what you’re doing. Drop a note in the comments below.