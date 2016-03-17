3 Easy Ways to Make Your Animoto Videos “On Brand”

Using Animoto to make videos for your business? We’re glad to hear it, and as proud as we are to be a part of your marketing workflow, we know that you ultimately want your videos to look like they came from you and not from us. That’s why we’ve put together a few quick tips to help ensure that your videos match your brand and the rest of your marketing initiatives.

Select a video style that fits your business

With 100 video styles to choose from, at least one is bound to fit the personality of your business. For a consistent experience, we recommend sticking with a single style, or handful of styles, for each of the types of videos you’re making so that the style will become recognizable as coming from your business when your customers and fans see your videos popping up on your website, in their social media feeds, and beyond.

Because the style will become an integral part of your video marketing strategy, we recommend taking the time to watch as many of them as you need to until you find a style that resonates with you. You can browse styles by those we recommend for Business, Photography, and Education. Here are some of our styles that are popular for business:

Note: There are, of course, times that you may decide to stray from your “regular” video style. For instance, you may choose to use a more festive style for your annual holiday video. But, for the most part, sticking to one look is a good way to brand your videos.

Use your brand colors

If you have a specific color that you use in your logo, on your website, and in your business design, you can actually customize the Premium styles Documentary, Frameless, or Classic with it instead of using one of our more design-heavy styles.

For customizable style, under Style settings, select a color swatch, choose a color on the color wheel, or input a color hex code (i.e. #FFFFFF).

In Style settings you can also select a font, layout, transitions, and framing that are the closest to the style of your business.

Add your logo

Last but not least, don’t forget to add your logo! This is the final touch that’ll make it obvious to your customers that the video is from you, and it’ll help build brand recognition when seen by people that may not have heard of you before. Check out our blog post on best practices for adding a logo to your video to learn more.

Which styles do you use to keep your business videos “on brand”? Leave a comment or give us a shout-out on Facebook or Twitter.