5 Places to Find Affordable Licensed Music for Your Videos

When it comes to business videos, you know that the music you use is a crucial part of conveying the right message, but free or inexpensive licensed music can be hard to come by. Just because you don’t have the budget to hire a composer or pay to license popular music tracks doesn’t mean you can’t still find great music for your video.

There is a large community of independent musicians out there offering a variety of affordable tracks that could work well for your business videos. We’ve put together a list of 6 sources for free and inexpensive licensed music that could serve as the backdrop to your next video. Though we provide a short summary of each source below, it is your responsibility to read each source’s license and/or terms of service carefully to ensure that your particular use is permitted.

Animoto

With the Animoto DIY video maker, a large library of commercially licensed music is included, making it easy to create videos and select music simultaneously. Animoto Personal customers can choose from 500 songs. Professional customers can choose from 2000 songs to use in their videos and are free to sell advertising against them, as well as sell the videos themselves to consumers for personal use. Animoto Business customers can choose from a collection of 3000 songs with the above permissions, as well as the permission to sell videos to businesses for commercial use. Our library is made up of high quality, curated music, including 1000 tracks for Professional subscribers and 2000 tracks for Business subscribers from Triple Scoop Music, the acclaimed music licensing site loved by top photographers, video creators, filmmakers, and businesses. Music is organized by use case and fine-tuned based on our experience and the feedback of our users, who have created millions of videos over the years. Please refer to Animoto’s commercial terms of service and upload terms for more information.

Incompetech

Incompetech is the home of composer and music producer Kevin MacLeod. He offers a large selection of royalty-free tracks, searchable by “genre” or “feel” and says “anyone can use any of my music in any project.” This includes commercial use. Note, however, that when you use music that you download from Incompetech you do need to include a credit for the music in your project. If you can’t include a credit in your video, you can get information about obtaining a sans attribution license on the Incompetech website.

ccMixter

ccMixter is a community of cooperative musicians that collaborate to create open-source music that’s licensed under Creative Commons. They offer a nice selection of music that’s free to use in videos, games and podcasts. As with Incompetech, you just need to attribute. Note: If you’re creating a video for commercial purposes, make sure you’re searching tracks that are free for commercial use. If you can’t include an attribution, there’s an opportunity to purchase licenses.

MusOpen

When looking for music for your videos, recordings that are in the public domain can sometimes be a good option. Works in the public domain are those whose rights have expired or are inapplicable. MusOpen is a good resource for finding sheet music and recordings that are in the public domain. Note, however, that MusOpen encourages users to “independently assess whether any given musical work or sound recording is in the public domain before using, performing or distributing.”

YouTube Audio Library

If you’re making business videos to post to YouTube, YouTube offers a large collection of music and sound effects for creators to use in their videos. According to the Official YouTube Partners & Creators Blog, the royalty-free music in the YouTube Audio Library can be used “for free, forever, for any creative purpose (not just YouTube videos).” They also offer “Ad-supported music,” which includes popular tracks. If you choose “Ad-supported” music you’ll need to look into usage restrictions – you won’t be able to monetize or use these tracks for commercial purposes or outside of YouTube. Always familiarize yourself with terms and conditions before using any track from any source.

Animoto is not responsible for inaccuracies in the statements within this blog, and we do not endorse any of the third-party sources. Nothing in this blog is intended to be legal advice; you should consult with your own lawyer if you have questions about license rights or restrictions.