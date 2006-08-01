By uploading any music, photos, video or other content to Animoto (the "Content"), you represent and warrant that (a) you own and control or otherwise have the unconditional right to upload the Content to Animoto and to use such Content in your video; (b) you have obtained all necessary third-party rights and permission to upload and use such Content in your video, (c) the uploading and use of the Content in connection with the Animoto service and your video does not and will not infringe upon or violate the rights of any third party, including without limitation any copyright, right of privacy or right of publicity, or violate any applicable law, rule or regulation; (d) the Content does not contain any viruses, Trojan horses, worms, time bombs, or other code intended to harm or obtain unauthorized access to data; and (e) the Content complies in all respects with the rules set forth in the Animoto Terms of Service. You hereby grant Animoto a royalty-free perpetual right and license to host, reproduce, distribute, display, perform, manipulate, synchronize, create derivative works of and otherwise use the Content as necessary to provide the Animoto service and enable you to create videos. In addition to the indemnification provided in Animoto’s Terms of Service, you agree to defend, indemnify and hold Animoto and its parents, subsidiaries, agents, affiliates, employees and officers, harmless from and against all claims, actions, demands expenses, losses or liabilities including, without limitation, reasonable attorney's fees and punitive damages, arising out of or in connection with the Content or any use thereof in connection with the Animoto service or the videos you create using the Animoto service or arising out of any breach or alleged breach or any of the foregoing representations and warranties.

This document was last updated on October 6, 2016.