Industry News Roundup: Facebook Video Covers, Snapchat Ads, YouTube Formats, and More

Over the last couple of weeks there’ve been lots of updates in the world of social video and social media marketing. We’ve rounded them up so you don’t have to! Read on to find out what’s new — and what it means for you and your business. And please let us know what you think, what you like, and what you’d like to hear more of!

Is Facebook Expanding Its Test of Video Cover Images for Pages?: Over the past couple weeks, Facebook has been rolling out the ability to add video cover images to pages. It’s been fun seeing how our users have been using Animoto to create these video cover images. Check out this example from Kim Winey Photography, who shared her video cover image with us in our Animoto for Professional Photographers Facebook group.

Snapchat just made it easier for small businesses to buy ads: Earlier this month, Snapchat introduced a new tool – Ad Manager. Snapchat’s self-serve Ad Manager will allow customers to purchase ads, opening up advertising on the platform to a much larger number of businesses (something that was once reserved for large brands).

Facebook Changes Its Mission With Announcement About Groups: Last week, Facebook hosted a Communities Summit in Chicago and announced a variety of new features for group admins, including Group Insights, member request filtering, scheduled posts, and more. On the NPR blog, Aarti Shahani takes a look at how this announcement plays into Facebook’s new mission: to “bring the world closer together.” If you manage a Facebook group of your own, check out the video below to learn more. If you don’t (or even if you do), join one of ours!

YouTube’s mobile app will soon better display all video formats: Sarah Perez of TechCrunch takes a look at an upcoming update to YouTube’s mobile app. She writes that, “The new app will better support video shot in other formats and orientations, by dynamically adapting its player to whatever video you’re currently watching.” This is good news for your square videos!

25 Percent of Marketers are Investing in Video Ads on Instagram and Twitter: Finally, we wanted to share this article from Rob Starr of Small Business Trends, featuring a talk with our Chief Video Officer Jason Hsiao and some of the Instagram and Twitter stats from our recent survey on The State of Social Video.

