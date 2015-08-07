Spotlight on Business: Setting the Scene with City Girl Flowers

Producing video content is a great way to showcase the personality of your business and your products, before a customer ever sets foot in your shop. In this week’s Spotlight on Business, we’ll take a look at a business marketing video from City Girl Flowers, and share tips for creating a similar video for your own business.
Led by California Native Jill Gaynor, City Girl Flowers is a boutique floral design studio in New York City. Jill moved to NYC to became a full-time florist in 2014 and explains that “her aesthetic combines a bit of west coast ease and beauty with the sophisticated style of Manhattan.” You can see this style for yourself in Jill’s video:
With just a handful of photos, video clips, and some text, this simple video reveals so much about City Girl Flowers. We see the product, the beautiful, sophisticated ambiance of Jill’s workspace, and we see her at work, showing true passion for what she does.
Creating a video like this is easier than you think. Just grab a camera or your smartphone and shoot some photos and video clips that set the scene of your business. Here are some tips for making your own business video:
In just a few minutes, you’ll have video content to distribute via social media, on your website, or via email. Don’t forget to include a call to action letting viewers know where they can find out more, follow you, or make a purchase. To learn more, check out our blog post on adding a call to action to your video.
If you’ve created a video like this for your business, we’d love to see it and hear about your experience. Feel free to share it with us in the comments below.
