2018 State of Social Video: Marketer Trends [Infographic]

According to our 2018 State of Social Video: Consumer Trends report, which was also released today, video ads are the #1 way that consumers have found out about a new brand or product before purchasing. But what are businesses doing to reach these customers? We surveyed 500 marketers to find out how they’re using social media to connect with customers.

We wanted to learn more about why brands are using video, how they’re using video, and what sorts of results they’re getting. Here are a few highlights:

93% of marketers say they’ve landed a new customer thanks to a video on social media.

say they’ve landed a new customer thanks to a video on social media. 88% of marketers are satisfied with the return on investment (ROI) of their video marketing efforts on social media.

are satisfied with the return on investment (ROI) of their video marketing efforts on social media. Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram are the top 3 platforms for marketers posting social marketing videos and video ads.

Check out the full infographic below. Interested in learning more? Animoto Chief Video Officer Jason Hsiao and our Social Media Strategist Sally Sargood will be discussing our annual 2018 State of Social Video report today at 11am PT/2pm ET on Facebook Live. Click here to watch.

Interested in sharing this infographic? Feel free to control-click or right click to save and share this image. Reach out to our PR team at pr[at]animoto.com for more information or to request individual stat images.