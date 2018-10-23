2018 State of Social Video: Consumer Trends [Infographic]

Video has become a must-have for marketers. According to our 2018 State of Social Video Marketer Trends report, which was also released today, 93% of businesses say they’ve gotten a new customer thanks to a video on social media. But we also wanted to know how consumers are interacting with video and brands on social media. We surveyed 1,017 to find out.

We wanted to understand more about how consumers are engaging with video on social media—and how they’re engaging with video from brands. What do they like? Where do they want to hear from brands? What do they want more of? Here are a few highlights:

73% of consumers have been impacted by a brand’s social media presence when making a purchase decision.

have been impacted by a brand’s social media presence when making a purchase decision. Video is consumers’ #1 favorite type of content to see from brands on social media.

to see from brands on social media. Instagram is the fastest-growing platform for driving purchases with video.

