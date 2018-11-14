2018 Holiday Social Marketing Trends [Infographic]

This holiday season, businesses are gearing up for success on social media. And with good reason: holiday marketing drives results. In our 2018 State of Social Video Marketer Trends report, 73% of consumers said a brand’s social media presence has impacted their decision to make a purchase.

With the holidays being prime purchasing season, we wanted to know how brands are approaching their holiday marketing, what works, and why. We also wanted to know how consumers interact with social media when making a holiday purchase decision.

We surveyed over 1000 consumers and 500 businesses to find out. Check out a few highlights below and scroll down to view the full infographic.

88% of marketers ran a holiday ad campaign last year and said it was effective.

ran a holiday ad campaign last year and said it was effective. Video is the #1 way that consumers found out about a brand or product before purchasing.

or product before purchasing. 56% of consumers say a brand’s video on social media influenced a holiday purchase decision.

