The 2016 Social Video Forecast [Infographic]

84% of professional marketers have produced or outsourced at least one video for brand marketing in the past 12 months, setting the trend for 55% of small-to medium-sized business owners (SMB owners) who published a video last year. 76.5% of the professional marketers and SMB owners that have used video marketing said it had a direct impact on their business, and more than 60% said they plan to increase investment in video next year.
Our recent survey of 1,000 professional marketers and 1,012 small- and medium-sized business owners confirms that video marketing is leaving no business behind. Some of the highlights include the following stats:
