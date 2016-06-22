The 2016 Social Video Forecast [Infographic]

84% of professional marketers have produced or outsourced at least one video for brand marketing in the past 12 months, setting the trend for 55% of small-to medium-sized business owners (SMB owners) who published a video last year. 76.5% of the professional marketers and SMB owners that have used video marketing said it had a direct impact on their business, and more than 60% said they plan to increase investment in video next year.

Our recent survey of 1,000 professional marketers and 1,012 small- and medium-sized business owners confirms that video marketing is leaving no business behind. Some of the highlights include the following stats:

Check out the full infographic below and read the press release to learn more about the 2016 Social Video Forecast and click here to see a video version.

