How to Make a Video Resume (Top Tips and Examples)

Your resume is arguably one of the most important parts of your hiring venture because it is the first impression a hiring manager will have of you.

It should outline your skills, education, talents, and work experience.

While traditional, text-based resumes have been the norm for a very long time, video resumes are becoming increasingly important in our digital world. This blog explains how video resumes can help to secure that dream job and how you can make one with an online video editor like Animoto.

What is a video resume?

A video resume retells education, work experience, and skills using digital media. Video resumes should include:

Degrees, diplomas, and other educational experience

Subject matter expertise or niches you excel in

Creativity–don't just sit and talk, but add other elements

Video resumes should not replace your text-based resume but complement it and enhance your application.

Why create a video resume?

A video resume is a great way to show off your personality. It can help you stand out and be more memorable for an important role that you are very excited about or has many applicants.

Video resumes can help create a great first impression and emphasize your skills or talents–particularly for a creative role such as graphic designer–in a dynamic way (rather than just sharing a portfolio of your work).

When to use a video resume

In some cases, employers will specifically ask for a video application. However, this is generally pretty rare.

You might consider using a video resume if:

The role involves an ability to perform (e.g., acting, presenting, teaching)

You have an extensive work history/list of certifications/qualifications

You're eager to leave a lasting impression

Ultimately, a video resume should accompany your text resume and portfolio, but offer you a chance to showcase your top skills, tell a story relevant to the position (and the value you'd bring to it), and give employers a glimpse into your passion and personality.

5 tips for creating an engaging video resume

A video resume is a great tool for helping you stand out in the application process. However, it isn't always appropriate to use. If you use a video resume, make sure it follows these tips.

1. Prepare a script

While your instinct might be to 'wing it' or 'just have fun with it, you must keep your video resume focused. This doesn't mean it needs to be rigid and robotic, however. If anything, your video resume should showcase your personality.

Despite that, we often tend to go off-topic or ramble when we talk, so sticking to a script can keep you focused on relevant information.

You don't need a full video resume script, but specific talking points and an outline to keep you on track will do you a world of good when recording your resume.

2. Keep it brief

Have you ever heard the rule of a 2-page resume? According to a 2018 study, employers actually prefer a resume with two pages over a one-page document.

That being said, anything more than two pages is not likely to be read. In the same vein, video resumes should not be too long; another reason why staying focused on a script is key.

A study conducted by Ladders revealed that recruiters generally spend 7.4 seconds looking at a resume. That means you have 7 seconds to impress and capture the attention of the person reviewing your resume.

Since video resumes are unexpected, you may have a bit more time. Your video resume shouldn't be any longer than 2 minutes, particularly for roles that have a large applicant pool.

The best length for video resumes is between 30 seconds and 2 minutes.

3. Personalize the video

Often, resumes are used as a blanket application for several roles and companies. While creating a video resume will take more time and effort than a text-based resume, you should be sure to tailor your video to the company and position you are applying for.

Putting this extra detail into the video will make you stand out even more, and show the employer the dedication and passion you have when working for their company.

4. Keep it professional

You may be inclined to present yourself in a laid-back way and have fun with the video; this is a great idea for showing who you are as a person, but it should still be professional.

Remember, this is an employer's first impression of you. Imagine speaking to a real person in an interview–how would you dress? What would you say?

Wear professional clothing, make sure your video’s background is uncluttered and put effort into what you create.

5. Discuss something that isn’t in your resume

Using a video resume to enhance your application means focusing and elaborating on something that you couldn't fit into your resume.

As long as it's relevant to the position you're applying to, you might consider talking about:

A time you knocked it out of the park on a sales call

How you managed and led a project to success

Hobbies or interests that you enjoy in your free time

A video resume allows you to show off your personality in ways that a traditional text-based resume cannot. Just remember to link everything you talk about back to the role, your experiences, and the value it allows you to bring to this position.

Video resume examples and why they work

Mark put a lot of time and effort into his video CV, using transitions, engaging content, humor, and a CTA (call-to-action) at the end.

He outlines his experiences and skills and ties them up in a neat little bow by sharing his website which showcases his abilities. Plus, we get a glimpse into his personality.

This filmmaker from Buffalo, NY used skills from his profession to create an enticing introduction to his video, drawing in viewers, and then explaining a bit about his background.

His use of music and transitions, along with image assets from his work really make an impact. Not only does he show off his skills and previous work, but he tells it as a narrative story, which is exactly what directors/cinematographers/editors like him do.

This is a great example of a video resume that doesn't rely on fancy techniques or potentially inaccessible content creation means. Isabel keeps her video resume simple but upbeat, focusing on telling her story, dreams, and the steps she has taken to work towards them.

Isabel uses creativity to showcase her personality and highlight her interests in social media and content creation. She also remembers to tie everything back to the role that she’s applying for.

How to make a video resume with Animoto

Create your script

As we talked about above, having a (loose) script is important before sitting down to film your video resume.

A good rule of thumb is to read what you've written aloud; something that sounds great on paper might not always sound as great out loud.

It doesn't hurt to get a second set of eyes or ears on it, either, so you can make some final tweaks based on feedback from somebody else.

Set up your recording space

The main area you'll be recording should be free of clutter, with a neutral-colored background, and bright lighting that highlights you.

You may want to decorate a little bit to add some dimension around you, but any props and decor should not create a distraction.

Finally, be sure to set up your camera, phone, or other recording voice on a prop or stand to clearly and consistently capture your video.

Record your video resume

The best way to practice is to record multiple takes and then watch them back. Take notes on what you liked, what you didn't like, what you could improve, and if there are any tweaks you'd like to make to the script or setting.

Once you're happy with the direction of your recording, capture multiple takes. Trimming your video and intertwining it with other assets can make it more engaging and allow you to use the best pieces from all of your takes.

Edit your project using Animoto

As a starting point, we'd recommend using the self-introduction template, which can provide you with ideas on how to present yourself.

Not only does Animoto offer pre-made templates that you can start with to make your video resume project easier, but you can also personalize your project with these features:

A premium stock library with millions of photos and videos from Getty Images

A music library that contains over 3,000 licensed tracks

A library of fonts that includes over 40 different typefaces

Video and text styles that add professional effects to your background, text, and transitions

that add professional effects to your background, text, and transitions High-quality voice-over that adds a personal touch to your video

Create your video resume

With the Animoto professional plan, you'll have all the tools you need at your disposal to create a professional, high-quality video resume that will impress your future employer.

Be sure to keep in mind all of the tips we mentioned above to produce the best product possible. Create your video resume with Animoto today.