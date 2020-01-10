Valentine’s Day Music: How to Find the Right Song

When it comes to creating an meaningful Valentine’s Day video, the song you pick is a major part of successfully sharing what you’re feeling. Check out a few of our favorite tunes for Valentine’s Day below, then read on to find out how you can find your own love song in Animoto.
For our Valentine’s Day picks, we decided to go with variety. Whether you’re showing you care with a Valentine’s Day video card or creating a promo for a sale, you can find a song that works for you. The video below gives you a few different song suggestions, and explains how we found them in our music library.
Animoto has a big library of licensed music that comes as part of your subscription. Luckily, we’ve also got a series of music filters to help you find the right song for your video. Here’s how we found the five songs listed above.
If you love one of our picks, save it for next time by clicking the heart icon on the right-hand-side of the song selector to add it to your Favorites. And if you think you’re ready to start on your video valentine, check out our Valentine’s Day templates for inspiration or just jump in and start creating!
© 2020 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.