Valentine’s Day Music: How to Find the Right Song

When it comes to creating an meaningful Valentine’s Day video, the song you pick is a major part of successfully sharing what you’re feeling. Check out a few of our favorite tunes for Valentine’s Day below, then read on to find out how you can find your own love song in Animoto.

Music for Valentine’s Day

For our Valentine’s Day picks, we decided to go with variety. Whether you’re showing you care with a Valentine’s Day video card or creating a promo for a sale, you can find a song that works for you. The video below gives you a few different song suggestions, and explains how we found them in our music library.

“All the Pennies” by Mindy Gledhill

“Lionheart Soul” by Jared Lutes

“Goddess” by Super Estela

“If You Need A Friend” by Kenneth H. Williams

“Everybody Smile” by Michelle Lockey

How to find Valentine’s Day Music in Animoto

Animoto has a big library of licensed music that comes as part of your subscription. Luckily, we’ve also got a series of music filters to help you find the right song for your video. Here’s how we found the five songs listed above.

The first Valentine’s Day video

We filtered our music using the “Popular for” category, selecting “Valentine” to find holiday-appropriate tunes. Then we added a “Mood” filter—“Romantic”—to make sure we had a song that was heartfelt enough for the holiday. Our pick: “All the Pennies” by Mindy Gledhill

Valentine for Mom

We started with the “Adult Contemporary” category, then selected songs with a slow tempo. Finally, we stuck to instrumental tunes to keep Mom focused on the video itself, while still adding a soundtrack that brings out lots of emotion. Our pick: “Lionheart Soul” by Jared Lutes

Boudoir photography

First we checked under “Popular for” to find the “Boudoir” category, a filter that’s curated especially for boudoir photography. Next we doubled down on the boudoir vibes by checking “Sexy” under the “Mood” filter. Our pick: “Goddess” by Super Estela

Galentine’s Day

For our Galentine’s Day video, we began by selecting “R&B” under “Genre”. To make sure we had fun lyrics to go along with our music, we selected “Vocals” under the “Instrumental/Vocals” filter. Our pick: “If You Need A Friend” by Kenneth H. Williams

Valentine’s Day video ad

To hit both our goals—Valentine’s Day and video ad—we went to the “Popular For” category and selected both “Business” and “Valentine”. Then we filtered by “Mood”, selecting “Fun” to find a lighthearted soundtrack. Our pick: “Everybody Smile” by Michelle Lockey

If you love one of our picks, save it for next time by clicking the heart icon on the right-hand-side of the song selector to add it to your Favorites. And if you think you’re ready to start on your video valentine, check out our Valentine’s Day templates for inspiration or just jump in and start creating!