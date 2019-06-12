Our Top Travel Video Songs for Your Vacation Videos

The right song can help give your video a sense of time and place. That’s why we put together 24 travel song suggestions for you. Whether you’re remembering an island adventure or a vacation in Paris, we’ve got tunes to make your vacation slideshow sound as good as it looks. Then, when you find one you like, search for the track names or artists in our music selector to add them to your video.

Travel music for your vacation video

Recapture the thrill of traveling with music for planes, trains, automobiles, and everything in between.

“The Open Road” by Ponticello

“Fly Away” by Chantelle Berry

“A Sunny Day with You” by Dean Wagg

“Go All the Way” by Carl Golden

“Hit the Road Jake” by Johnnieboy

“Travel” by Kapitol

Travel video songs for a tropical vacation

Looking to remember your latest trip somewhere with blue water and beautiful beaches? Check out a few of our favorite songs for the beach.

“Step It Up” by Herb Ohta Jr. and Daniel Ho

“Pirate Vacation” by Loren Davidson

“Day at the Beach” by Scott McLeod

“Aloha Oe” by Faith Rivera

“Surf Karma” by Jim Stamper

“Rum and Bananas” Olivier Renoir

European travel music

Add romance and excitement to your videos with songs inspired by countries like France, Italy, and more.

“South of Andromeda” by David DiGiuseppe

“Santa Lucia” by Emma Wallace

“Mykonos” by David Keen

“Peter Pan” (Celtic Instrumental Version) by Stefano Fucili

“Sevilla” by Rik Pfenninger

“Northern Lights” by The Frozen Ocean

World travel music

Match an international song to your memories of travel in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

“African Dance” by iKay and Bunny B

“Yuzuru” by Taikozo

“Bollywood Bhangra” by Bobby Cole

“Mi Chingui” by Picoso

“Beijing” by David Keen

“Grow the World You’re Dreaming Of” by Hannah Christianson

What’s your favorite music for travel videos? Did you like any of our favorite vacation songs? Let us know in the comments! Or if you found the right song for your video, get started creating your own travel recap.