How to Write a Video Script (A Practical Guide)

Creating a video without a script is like baking a cake without a recipe. You can definitely do it, but there's no guarantee it'll be any good.

Sure, you might be thinking video scripts add an extra step to the video editing process but it is so worth it—especially for the success of your overall business marketing strategy. Having all your ideas written down in one place makes video creation more streamlined and approachable.

If you've never tried writing a video script, we're here to give you all the information you need to know. Just keep reading!

What is a video script?

A video script is a blueprint for how your video is going to play out. It's an underrated tool that will set your video marketing apart from the rest.

From content sequences to voice-overs and everything in between, a step-by-step script is a necessity in video content creation. Not only does it take the guessing game out of the whole video editing process, but it makes filming so much quicker and easier.

Why write a script for a video?

You probably approach most things in life with some sort of plan in mind, so why should video marketing be any different?

Video scripts take some time to write, so some people skip the step altogether. But writing a script for your video could actually save you time in the long run.

Writing a script only makes sense when you account for all the moving parts of creating a video—shooting, editing, voice-over, music, and more. A video script will allow you to follow a detailed step-by-step outline throughout the creation process.

Large works like books and movies work off a script or a content outline before they are put into production. It allows for the project to run seamlessly and efficiently. Videos shouldn't be any different.

Once you get the hang of it, you won't create a video without writing a script for it first.

How to write a script for a video in 4 steps

The creative process of scriptwriting looks different for everyone. If you're unsure where to start, try consulting these 4 easy steps:

1. Start with your brief

Treat the video brief as your brainstorming portion. It will create a solid outline for what your video will look like and how it will fit into your marketing strategy.

When starting your brief, consider the following set of questions:

What's the purpose of your video?

Who is your audience?

Where will they be watching your video?

What's going to be in the video?

What style is your video going to be?

What's your deadline?

Now that you have a better idea of the purpose of your video, let's get to the actual scriptwriting part.

2. Think of a hook

The first few seconds of your video is the difference between your viewer staying to hear what you have to say or clicking to another video.

Make the seconds count. Think of a hook that will draw your viewer in and leave them wanting more. Whether it's an intriguing statistic or an engaging question, make sure to keep it interesting.

3. List your main talking points

What do you want your audience to know? Now's your time to get your point across.

Write down a list of your main talking points to start. Once you have them all decided, you can expand on what you want to say by going a bit deeper on the topic.

Remember that examples and personal anecdotes can help you connect with your audience.

4. Focus on your call-to-action

Why are people watching your video? Is there something you're hoping to get out of the engagement?

A call-to-action can take many forms depending on the video—more followers, likes, donations, you name it! It's important to remain genuine throughout the call-to-action portion of your video because it can sometimes come across as a big ask for your viewers.

3 video script writing tips

Whether you've written many video scripts before or this is your first time trying it, try to keep these 3 tips in mind throughout the process:

1. Stay true to yourself

It's easy to tell when someone is reading from a script. When you're writing your script for your video, pretend like you're talking to a friend or co-worker. The best video scripts are approachable and conversational.

2. Be as concise as you can

Try to keep your audience entertained at all times. A script will help you keep your talking points concise.

Make sure you stick to the script, though. It's easy to get off topic and carried away—especially when you're passionate about the topic at hand.

That's not to say you can't adlib here and there, but if you do, try to account for that in the outline of your script. Following a guideline will help you stay concise.

3. Use a template

You can either find a script template online or make your own. Once you find one that works for you, don't be afraid to use it over and over again.

How to make a video with Animoto in 4 steps

Making a video with Animoto is easy and free. Follow these 3 steps to get started today:

1. Start from scratch or use a template

Animoto's online video editor is easy to use. Start from scratch or get a head start on your video with a customizable template.

We recommend finding a template that fits the contents of your script. Consult our list below to find your perfect match.

We also have a bunch of tutorials on how to make videos if you're ever feeling overwhelmed. All your questions can be answered there.

2. Upload photos and video clips

Upload video footage and photos to compliment your script. Make sure it's high resolution and you're good to go. If you’re still looking for more, Animoto comes with a built-in stock library of millions of photos and videos.

3. Edit your video

Customize the text boxes in your video to get your message across. Add your own music or select from our stock music library. Easily record voice-overs for a personal touch. Remember to have fun with it—that's the most important part!

4. Share your masterpiece

Now that you've created something you're proud of, it's time to share it with the world.

Decide what social media platform you want to share your video to or download it directly to your computer. Once that's all done, you can sit back and let your audience engage with your content.

Video templates to get started

Making a video is free and easy with Animoto's easy-to-use templates. You can find your perfect video template to match your needs in the following list:

Informational videos

Boring informational videos are a thing of the past. Outline your key points with this template all while connecting to your audience:

Explainer videos

Explainer videos are a great opportunity to offer up your knowledge on any subject. Use this template to stay entertaining and concise:

Product videos

Get the word out about your product with this easy-to-use template:

How-to videos

Make your next tutorial quick and easy with this template:

Self-introduction videos

Break down your walls and let others get to know you with this personal template:

Ready to create video scripts?

Now that you've read everything you need to know about writing your own video script, all you have to do is set your pen to paper.

Remember that Animoto will be here for all your video editing needs once your script is ready. We can't wait to see what you create!