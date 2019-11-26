Customizable Save-the-Date Video Templates

Video lets you spread the word about your upcoming wedding in a way that’s fast and budget-friendly. And video templates make it easy to create and personalize your own save-the-date announcement any way you want to. Check out a few of the save-the-date templates available in Animoto and learn how you can personalize them to create your own one-of-a-kind video.

Save-the-date template examples

While Animoto has dozens of different video templates, here are three of our favorites for creating save-the-date videos.

Engagement slideshow template

Tell the story of your relationship with childhood pictures and photos taken after you both met. Create a romantic video that explains why you were meant to be—and announces when you’ll be tying the knot.

Save-the-date template

Use photos from an engagement shoot or pull images from social media to create a simple, glamorous video announcing your wedding date.

Event video template

Take one of our event templates and turn it into a save-the-date video. The announcement below was created using our Holiday Event template and customized using photos of a couple together.

Ways to personalize your save-the-date template

Once you’ve found the right video template for you, there are lots of ways to customize it to give you the look you want. Take a look at a few of the ways you can make your save-the-date template your own.

Drag and drop images into your template

Once you’ve chosen a template, you can drag and drop your own images right into your video! Look through social media photos or your camera roll to find photos and video clips to use. If you want to change your video’s length, you can also add more images in or take them out whenever you like.

Add in your wedding colors

Animoto lets you select your own color palette. Match your video to your wedding color theme or just pick a few colors you both love.

Change the text

Swap in your own information in the template. Include your names, wedding date, and anything else you want. You can add text to any part of your video or remove text if you want. You can also change your text’s position, font, size, and color.

Include stock images

If you need an extra photo or two, we’ve got you covered. Search our library of Getty Images stock photos for images of bouquets, wedding cakes, and more.

Adjust your design

You can keep your template just the way it is, or you can play around and personalize your video’s look. Add in photo collages, change your video’s style, or include an exciting Photo Burst block to mix things up.

Pick a song

Animoto includes a music library full of licensed songs included at no additional cost. Use our Music Selector to find songs by genre, mood, and more. You can also upload your own licensed music tracks if you have a special song you want to add to your video.

Creating a save-the-date video with a template doesn’t take long, and gives you a stylish way to share your good news. Just click the button below to get started on your own!

Want to learn more about creating videos with Animoto? Visit our wedding video page for more inspiration or check out our YouTube page for tutorials that show Animoto in action.