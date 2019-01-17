We recently shared a post detailing how to post a video on Instagram. But when it comes to Instagram video, lots of people are interested in how to save Instagram videos as well.

You may want to save a video for later, download one of your own videos for safekeeping, or download an Instagram video from another creator to regram. We’ll show you how to do all of these.

Save Instagram videos to watch later

First things first, we’ll dive into how to save a video on Instagram to access and watch later. You can actually save any type of Instagram post easily using the little ribbon icon that appears on the post.

Tapping this icon will add the post to your “Saved” posts, which you can access by tapping the hamburger icon (three lines on top of each other) in the top right corner of your own Instagram profile page.

You can simply tap once on this icon to save a video, or tap and hold to add it to a collection. Collections are a good way to stay organized if you find yourself saving a lot of videos for different types of inspiration.

You can access, edit, and add new collections in the same place where you can view all your Saved posts—by tapping the hamburger icon on your profile page and selecting “Saved.”

How to download Instagram videos

So now we’ve discussed how to save Instagram videos to watch later in the Instagram app. But what if you want to actually download a video from Instagram, either for safekeeping or to repost?

To do this, you’ll need to use a third-party app like Regrammer or Repost. These apps are intended for resharing the Instagram posts of other creators to your own account, but can also be used to download videos for safekeeping.

Please note: Before downloading or sharing another person’s Instagram posts, it’s important to get permission. Pursuant to Instagram’s Terms of Use, you should reach out to the creator of the original content in a comment or direct message and wait for written permission before using their content.

Once you’ve got permission, copy the original post link by selecting the three dots at the top right corner of the post and selecting “Copy link.”

Then, paste the link into the third-party app of your choosing. We’ll use Regrammer for this example. Once you pop the link in and tap “Preview,” you’ll see the video and tapping “Repost” will give you a variety of options, including to “Save Video.”

How to download Instagram Story videos

You can also download your own Instagram Stories, as well as save them as Highlights to your Instagram profile. If you’re looking for the latter, check out our full post on how to add Instagram Story Highlights.

Downloading Instagram Story videos is simple, but you’ll have to do it within the 24-hour time period your Story is up. To do so, go to your story and tap the three dots in the bottom right corner. This’ll open up a window where you can tap “Save…” and then decide if you want to save just the one video or piece of your story, or to save your entire Story, including all the pieces that are live.

And there you have it! Is there a specific app you use to download Instagram videos or regram Instagram videos? We’d love to know about it. Share it with us in the comments below.