Our Top 6 Songs for Anniversary Videos

Creating a video for an anniversary is a little different from making one for a wedding. Anniversaries are for long-lasting romance, and if you’re looking for the sort of timeless tunes that match that, look no further. We’ve got great song choices, whether the couple for your video’s been married one year or fifty. Take a look:

“I Found Forever in Your Eyes” by Eugene Ruffalo

“The Rest of Our Lives” by Michael Maina

“You’re the One” by David Keen

“Talking about Love” by Preston Smith

“The Love of You” by Garrett Hall

“Making Memories” by Steve Fawcett

Have a great song for romantic moments? Share it with us in the comments below, or reach out on Facebook or Twitter by tagging @Animoto.