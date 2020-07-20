16 Templates to Help Your Business During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is completely altering the way we do business. State by state, country by country, businesses are in different phases and experiencing different challenges. But despite our differences, we have one important thing in common: the need to communicate with customers and followers online.
That's why we've created a series of templates designed for these unique circumstances. Whether you’re reopening, still in lockdown, or somewhere in between, we’ve got templates to help you share what’s happening with your businesses and make sure your customers stay informed. Check out all 16 of the templates listed below to find inspiration and ideas for your own video marketing.
Ensuring your audience stays informed may be the most important thing you can do for your business right now. Here are some video templates designed to let customers know what to expect when they shop with you.
Creating an ad for social media puts your name out there at a time when your audience is spending lots of extra time online. Here are a few ways to share your latest promotions and offerings.
Whether it’s Zoom, Instagram Live, or Skype, many events have gone all digital. Remind your followers to tune in and make sure they have the details they need to attend with these templates.
One of the best ways to build a following is by sharing information your target audience loves. Recipes, tips, hacks, or just mood-boosting quotes are all ways to make it so followers will want to check in with you regularly.
We’ll keep working to add content that’ll help you communicate with your customers. Meanwhile, check out our Facebook group, The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community to find more inspiration and ideas for your business. Already have an idea in mind? Hop right into Animoto to start your next video.
© 2020 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.