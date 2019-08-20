September Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video

The seasons are a-changin’ and we’ve assembled a new set of holidays for your business to celebrate on social media in September. This list includes all the days that you’ll need to know about, as well as ideas and templates to jog your imagination and get the ball rolling.

September Social Holidays

Check out the group below for any holidays that seem like good fits for your business, and mark your calendar so you don’t miss them.

September 1, 2019: Back to School (Actual date may vary by region)

Back to School (Actual date may vary by region) September 2, 2019: Labor Day in the U.S.

Labor Day in the U.S. September 4, 2019: National Wildlife Day

National Wildlife Day September 5, 2019: International Day of Charity

International Day of Charity September 8, 2019: International Literacy Day

International Literacy Day September 8, 2019: Grandparents’ Day

Grandparents’ Day September 12, 2019: National Video Game Day

National Video Game Day September 19, 2019: International Talk Like a Pirate Day

International Talk Like a Pirate Day September 21, 2019: International Day of Peace

International Day of Peace September 23, 2019: First Day of Fall

First Day of Fall September 24, 2019: National Voter Registration Day

National Voter Registration Day September 27, 2019: World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day September 29, 2019: Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah September 29, 2019: International Coffee Day

International Coffee Day September 30, 2019: International Podcast Day

September Video Ideas & Examples

Back to School

In many parts of the world, the start of September (or even late August) marks the start of the school year. If that’s the case with your audience, use it as an opportunity to promote any back to school events or sales that you’re hosting.

Try using our Seasonal Sale template, which features our new Photo Burst block, to grab your audience’s attention and entice them with a special offer.

September 5: International Day of Charity

The International Day of Charity is a United Nations-recognized holiday dedicated to the act of helping others. It’s a good day for non-profits for make a marketing push to raise awareness and money around their causes.

For other businesses, there’s never a bad time to contribute to those in need, but if you’re looking for an occasion to do so, the Day of Charity is a good one. Check out our Fundraising Explainer template for a place to start.

September 8: International Literacy Day

International Literacy Day is dedicated to the goal of literacy for all, and provides an opportunity to shine a light on those working toward that aim.

Even if your business doesn’t intersect with the educational world, it’s a good chance to raise awareness for the holiday by sharing quotes from a favorite book or author with your social audience. Swap out the quotes in our Editorial Quote List template for a quick and powerful social video.

September 19: International Talk Like a Pirate Day

Look, matey, it’s certainly not for every business, but there’s one day a year where it’s generally acceptable to talk like a pirate, and that day be September 19.

The direction you go wit’ this one be completely up to ye, but our Fun Social Quote template will give you a solid framework for a good pirate joke.

September 23: First Day of Fall (U.S.)

Technically, September 23 isn’t the first day of fall for everyone, but in our hemisphere, the 23rd marks the beginning of Autumn. Regardless of where your audience is, it’s the changing of the seasons, and that’s a reason to celebrate. Consider updating your color palette with more muted, autumnal tones, at least for this video.

September 27: World Tourism Day

Especially for those in the travel industry, World Tourism Day presents an opportunity to show off your know-how, or offer a special deal. The Inspirational Travel Promo template is another of our new templates which include our Photo Burst block, and it’s oh-so-well suited to World Tourism Day.

Bonus Idea: Try an Instagram Story Poll

If you're business is on Instagram, try creating a poll to engage with your customers on Instagram Stories. We recently shared a post with a fun hack for Instagram Story polls, using our new iOS app, Animoto: Social Video Editor.

Did we miss anything?

Is your business celebrating any September holidays that we don’t have on our list? Let us know in the comments!

Here’s wishing you a fantastic September! Talk to you next month!