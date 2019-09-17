October Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video

The holidays may be right around the corner. But while you’re getting ready for the big ones coming up at the end of the year, we’ve put together a few ideas to help you fill out your October social calendar.

October Social Holidays

Look over the list below for any holidays that stand out to you and fit with your business. Then, keep reading for more specific inspiration and examples.

Full Month: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month October 1, 2019: International Coffee Day

International Coffee Day October 1, 2019: World Vegetarian Day

World Vegetarian Day October 3, 2019: National Boyfriends Day

National Boyfriends Day October 4, 2019: World Animal Day

World Animal Day October 5, 2019: Do Something Nice Day

Do Something Nice Day October 5, 2019: World Teachers’ Day

World Teachers’ Day October 8-9, 2019: Yom Kippur

Yom Kippur October 10, 2019: World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day October 12, 2019: Columbus Day/Indegenous Peoples’ Day

Columbus Day/Indegenous Peoples’ Day October 13-20, 2019: Sukkot

Sukkot October 16, 2019: World Food Day

World Food Day October 25, 2019: World Pasta Day

World Pasta Day October 25, 2019: National Art Day

National Art Day October 27, 2019: Diwali

Diwali October 31, 2019: Halloween

October Video Ideas & Examples

Check out the videos below and mark your calendars with any ideas that stand out. If you’re looking for more inspiration, head to our Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community, for videos from fellow creators.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the US, and many businesses join in to help raise money for research and beyond. If you’re doing so, or if you’re partnering with a local or national organization to help raise awareness and support in your community, create a video to help amplify those efforts.

Particularly if you’re hosting or taking part in an event, and have photos or footage from past years, video can help you shine a light on those taking part and give you a chance to talk about why the cause is important to you and your business. We created this video using our Event Recap template, which you can customize below.

That said, an event is not the only way to raise awareness for a cause you believe in. An explainer video, like this one we created on the history of the pink ribbon’s connection to breast cancer, can also help you to connect with your audience.

October 1: International Coffee Day

The fuel that powers many a business both small and large, October 1st is dedicated to the celebration of coffee and the people who work hard to create it. Hashtags are a great way to get your business in front of new audiences, especially on Instagram and Twitter, and on a day like International Coffee Day, we recommend including one in your post.

October 5: Do Something Nice Day

There are plenty of ways to do something nice for your customers, but one of the simplest and most impactful is to offer a promo. Consider hosting a 24-hour flash sale to encourage your social audience to act fast, and spread the word on your social accounts with a video showing them what you’ll be offering.

We created this video using our Seasonal Sale template, which you can customize below.

October 16: World Food Day

World Food Day is celebrated with the goal of promoting healthy diets and working toward ending world hunger. Beyond the foodservice industry, it’s a holiday well-suited to any business that works with children, nonprofits and charitable organizations, or more broadly, anyone with an interest in promoting healthy eating in their community.

And don’t feel limited to the feed. We created this video for Instagram Stories using the Simple Quote template in our new iOS app, Animoto: Social Video Editor.

There are also a heap of other food related holidays to be found throughout the month, so if World Food Day doesn’t quite fit the bill for your business, you’ve got World Vegetarian Day (10/1), National Homemade Cookies Day (10/1), National Taco Day (10/4), World Pasta Day (10/25), and a whole bunch more to choose from.

October 31: Halloween

Last but certainly not least, Halloween. There’s no shortage of types of videos and social content you can create in the leadup to, and on the day-of, Halloween. If your business is hosting a Halloween event, then a video for social to promote it is a no brainer, but that’s far from the only route to go down.

Halloween is an ideal time to share how-to’s, behind-the-scenes videos, and fun facts, just to name a few. There’s some fun inspiration to be found in this blog post, as well.

Did we miss anything?

If we missed any October holidays that you think we should add to the list, let us know in the comments.

For more video inspiration, as well as feedback on your work from fellow video creators, join our private Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community.

Have a wonderful October, and we’ll see you here next month for the kickoff of the holiday season!