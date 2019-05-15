June Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video

Planning your June social media schedule? You’ve come to the right place. While the month of June may be relatively light on major holidays, in this post you’ll find several series ideas that you can use to maintain your social presence, regardless of what’s on the calendar.

Before we continue, check out the list below and decide which days you think make sense for your business to take part in from a social media perspective. Then, keep scrolling for more ideas for video content that'll keep your social pages fresh and engaging throughout the month.

June Social Holidays

June 3, 2019: Eid

Eid June 4, 2019: Ramadan Ends

Ramadan Ends June 4, 2019: National Cheese Day

National Cheese Day June 5, 2019: National Running Day

National Running Day June 6, 2019: Anniversary of D-Day

Anniversary of D-Day June 7, 2019: National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day June 8, 2019: National Best Friends Day

National Best Friends Day June 8, 2019: World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day June 9, 2019: International Children’s Day

International Children’s Day June 14, 2019: National Flag Day

National Flag Day June 16, 2019: Father’s Day

Father’s Day June 20, 2019: World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day June 21, 2019: First Day of Summer

First Day of Summer June 21, 2019: National Selfie Day

National Selfie Day June 30, 2019: World Social Media Day

June Video Ideas & Examples

Not every month can be chock full of holidays to help fill out your calendar, but social media never sleeps, holidays or no. The good news: we’ve got several ideas for themed weekly videos that you can use during June and beyond. As with the social holidays, we recommend treating these suggestions like a menu. Choose the ones that make sense for your business, give them a try, and see how your audience responds.

Tip of the Week

Build credibility with your social audienceg. Establish yourself as an authority in your field by sharing a weekly tip pertaining to your industry, in video form. Considering using the hashtag #TuesdayTips to establish the series in the eyes of your customers, and help improve discoverability for new potential customers and social followers.

Here's an example from our own Instagram account. If you need a little help getting started, check out our Expert How To template. It'll give you a nice framework to start from.

Deal of the Week

It’s not hard to see why offering savings through your social account can be an effective way to spark engagement: everyone likes a deal. Sharing special promo videos for just your social media audience rewards your loyal fans, and creates an incentive for customers who aren’t following you yet to do so. Use video to showcase a product or service that you’ll be offering savings on and emphasize the limited time nature of the deal.

As far as a template is concerned, we have a few that fit the bill, but perhaps none better than the Seasonal Promotion template, which clearly sets up what you’re offering and when you’re offering it for your curious customers. Here's an example created with that template:

Customer of the Week

Making customer-centric videos a part of your weekly schedule allows you to highlight the people who love your business the most. This gives you the opportunity to return the favor for their customer loyalty, and broadcast that social proof to a wider audience. Consider grabbing highlights from your online reviews, or even soliciting video testimonials from your biggest fans.

If you’re not already active on IG Stories, this is a great opportunity to use our new iOS app. The Customer Call Out template in the app will provide the framework you need to properly celebrate your biggest fans.

Not an iOS user? No problem. Check out our article on how to create a vertical video using our square video format.

Question of the Week

Engagement is the name of the game on social, and direct questioning is a great way to spark that engagement. For this sort of content, consider which social networks you have the most active audience on, and create your video with them in mind.

Ask a question that'll help you get to know your followers better. They can leave their answer in the comments.

This is also another good chance to use our iOS app to appeal to fans on IG Stories, and the easier you make it for customers to respond, the better. Click here for our blog on how to conduct a poll in your Stories using Instagram’s built-in stickers feature.

Day of the Week Hashtag

Hop on existing social trends by creating videos with one of these popular weekly hashtags in mind:

#MondayMotivation

#TransformationTuesday

#WednesdayWisdom

#ThrowbackThursday or #tbt

#ThursdayThoughts

#FeatureFriday

#FridayFeeling

#FlashbackFriday

#WeekendVibes

For videos that play to discoverability through hashtags, we recommend focusing your efforts on Instagram and Twitter, where hashtags are more of a factor. But you can experiment with optimizing for Facebook search as well by putting thought into the title, description, and tags on your Facebook post.

Quick-Hit Ideas

Every business is different, so if the ideas that we mentioned above don’t make sense for you, consider this list:

Behind-the-scenes videos

Weekly job postings

A community outreach series

Staff or team culture highlights

Blog post teasers

Client features or interviews

Fun fact videos

Did we miss anything?

If we missed any essential June holidays, or if you have any ideas for weekly video content that we didn’t cover here, leave us a comment and let us know!

For more video inspiration, as well as feedback on your work from fellow video creators, join our private Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community.

Have a very happy June! We’ll see you next month for another batch of social holidays and video ideas to get you through the dog days of summer.