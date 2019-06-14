July Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video

Between Independence Day, Bastille Day, and Canada Day, July’s major holidays come in the form of national celebrations. But that’s not all the month has to offer! In this post, you’ll find plenty of ideas for holidays to help fill out your social calendar for the month of July. Spoiler alert: Hope you’re hungry!

Take a look at the full list below and decide which you think make sense for your business, then keep reading for holiday callouts, template suggestions, and video examples for inspiration.

July Social Holidays

July 1, 2019: Canada Day

Canada Day July 1, 2019: International Joke Day

International Joke Day July 4, 2019: U.S. Independence Day

U.S. Independence Day July 7, 2019: Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day July 11, 2019: National Blueberry Muffin Day

National Blueberry Muffin Day July 12, 2019: Pecan Pie Day

Pecan Pie Day July 14, 2019: Bastille Day

Bastille Day July 20, 2019: National Moon Day

National Moon Day July 21, 2019: National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day July 21, 2019: National Junk Food Day

National Junk Food Day July 24, 2019: National Cousins Day

National Cousins Day July 27, 2019: National Dance Day

National Dance Day July 28th, 2019: National Parents Day

National Parents Day July 29, 2019: Lipstick Day

Lipstick Day July 30, 2019: International Day of Friendship

International Day of Friendship July 30, 2019: National Cheesecake Day

July Video Ideas & Examples

As you can see, July has no shortage of food-related holidays. If one of the days we included above is a fit for your brand, or if you’re a family business with a time-honored recipe to share, we’ve got more than a few templates to help you do it, including our Recipes template, Tabletop Recipe template, and Trendy Social Recipe template. Or you can start from scratch to make a short video like this Chocolate Day example:

And in between those tasty holidays, there are plenty of meaningful moments that'll give you the chance to connect with your customers on social media.

July 1: Canada Day

Kick off the month with a celebration of the Constitution Act, which officially united three formerly distinct provinces under one banner! If your business is based in Canada, this is a must. If you’re near Canada or have Canadian customers, it’s a good opportunity to reach out. If you’re a Canadian business marketing to Americans, you might try explaining the history of the holiday with our Wellness Explainer template.

July 1: International Joke Day

Know any good jokes? Especially ones relating to your business or industry? July 1st is the day to try out your new material. You’ll probably have to switch up the phrasing, but our Fun Social Quote template is tailor made for this sort of video. Here's an example we created with that template.

July 4: U.S. Independence Day

If your business is based in the US, or has American customers, this is not one to miss. If you’re having a sale, consider using our Seasonal Promotion template to announce the deals up to a week in advance. Or, share a fun holiday-related tip video like the example below. Weighing up which visuals to go with for your 4th of July video? Consider barbeques, fireworks, and red, white, and blue.

July 14: Bastille Day

Bastille Day is the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution, and is celebrated in French speaking countries and communities around the world. If you have a French customer-base (or would like to), you can treat it in much the same way you did the 4th of July post. For American audiences, Bastille day also presents a good opportunity to post a shareable explainer video.

July 28: National Parents Day

One way or another, most businesses are marketing to parents. Whether your product lends itself directly to parenting, or you just want to take a moment to tip your hat to the moms and dads of the world, July 28th is the day to do it. Check out our Editorial Quote List template for this one.

July 30: International Day of Friendship

The International Day of Friendship is a time to celebrate the things that bring us together. It’s an ideal time to showcase any community outreach initiatives that your company is taking, to pay tribute to your regular customers, or highlight the friendships made within your business. This can be a fun one for Instagram Stories. Check out the Customer Call Out template in our iOS app, Animoto: Social Video Editor, for inspiration.

Did we miss anything?

If you’re not seeing your favorite July holiday on the list, let us know in the comments!

For more video inspiration, as well as feedback on your work from fellow video creators, join our private Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community.

Have a fantastic July! We’ll see you in August!