Photography Video Marketing Challenge: Your Truth, Your Images Video

Why do you do what you do? When it comes to photography, there are definitely easier jobs; jobs that are more secure. So why did you choose to be a photographer? What drives you? What makes you get up in the morning and inspires you to keep challenging yourself?

Here’s the thing – marketing isn’t just about creating commercials or business cards. It is about explaining who you are, and what makes you different from other photographers. By explaining your truth, by speaking from the heart, you invite potential clients to be part of something bigger than just a photo shoot – you invite them into the realm of ideas. With your help, they can begin to see that photographs taken by a professional are valuable, important, and maybe even necessary.

So if there was one message you’d like to convey to your audience, what would it be? Should mothers get in front of the camera? Do families deserve to have their lives documented? Or are you just grateful every day for life’s blessings? I’ll ask again – why do you do what you do? And can you show me, with your photographs and video, what you mean?

Do you have a your truth in mind? Here are some tips for making a great video about it:

Express your truth clearly, either in text or in voiceover. However, don’t feel as if you have to speak throughout the whole video. Give your images time to tell your story, too. Choose photographs that relate to the truth you’re describing and that illustrate the strength of your photographic abilities. Don’t be afraid to get in front of the camera, either with behind-the-scenes footage or video of you talking to the camera. If your audience can see you, they’ll feel more of a personal connection to you. Link directly to your website using the Call To Action feature or add your URL in your YouTube/Vimeo description so people can go back to your site. Add your logo at the start and end of your video.

One of the best examples of how to share a truth with an audience is [Sue Bryce](https://www.inbedwithsue.com/ target=)’s “Mother and Daughter Shoot.” Sue explains simply but persuasively why mothers should exist in photographs. She then lets her photographs tell the story, showing how happy both mother and daughter are during the shoot and how lovely and important the resulting images are.

Be bold and share your truth with others. Post to Facebook and YouTube, add it to your website, and show the world what gives your work its meaning.

What’s your truth? Join us at the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook to let us know, with video of course.

Portrait Photographer, Sue Bryce and Animoto launched a series of challenges designed to encourage, inspire and motivate photographers to start marketing with video. Participants create a video a month and post it on social. This is an in-depth description of one of the 12 challenges.