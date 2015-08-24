Tamara Lackey’s Top 6 Songs for Children’s Photography Videos

Children have such a range of emotions and expressions, so finding the right music to complement their photo shoot can sometimes prove to be a challenge. We turned to renowned children’s photographer Tamara Lackey to highlight some songs that can match the feel (and energy) of kids photos.

Here’s how Tamara picks songs for her photo slideshows: “I care a great deal about the mood that goes along with the images. And sometimes it is playful and fun and bouncy, and I want music to complement that and enhance it even. Other times, it’s just dreamy and soulful and quiet and I want music to go along with that.”

Naturally, Tamara’s top six tunes include both bouncy and soulful songs that match the many emotions her photography evokes. Here they are:

1. “Heart Beats” (Instrumental) by Melinda Ortner: This light-hearted tune has a lively beat and a fun guitar riff, which go well with images of carefree kids.

2. “Pearl Diver” (Instrumental) by Jesse Terry: A tender, slow song with acoustic guitar, light drums, and keyboard, this tune makes an excellent accompaniment to more soulful photos.

3. “I Wish You Love” by Nancy Falklow: This sweet song wishes children “a lifetime of happiness, a joy from up above”, with buoyant lyrics and a sprightly acoustic guitar.

4. Alleluias Dancing” by Stanton Lanier: The piano melody in this song gives a gentle lift that accentuates children’s photos without drawing attention away from them.

5. “Shine” by Curious: This bouncy tune has a fun-loving spirit and matches the energy and enthusiasm of children at play.

6. “We Grow” by Tyler Stenson: The bittersweet feelings parents experience while watching their little ones grow up are phrased beautifully in this song (which was also used in the video above).

To create an expressive video slideshow that’ll make parents want to take home every photo from the session, all you need is stellar music and a great video style to match. The exuberance and joy of the photos themselves will do the rest.

Note: The video in this article was created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

