3 Ways to Promote Your Photography Business with Video This Holiday Season

What do photographers want for the holidays (besides new gear, that is)? Bookings, obviously. And the right video in the right place can help you reach new clients and re-energize existing ones, especially around the holidays when customers are in a giving mood. That’s why we came up with a list of three ways you can use video this holiday season to connect with clients, taking inspiration from children’s and portrait photographer Alycia Alvarez. Take a look.

Holiday promo shoot

Even if you don’t do mini sessions or special promotions the rest of the year, the holidays (and the cards that accompany them) can offer a profitable exception. But those photo ops with Santa Claus only work if you can find the clients who want them. Put together a quick video outlining you holiday promotion, and then boost the post or put spend behind an ad on social media to expand your reach.



Marketing Video Style: Blank Slate

Song: "Hip Hop Santa" by Joseph Rusnak Marketing Video Style: Blank Slate

Holiday cards for clients

Even though professionally photographed holiday cards look beautiful, you AND your clients have limited reach because of printing and postal costs. Offering a video holiday card lets clients send your slideshow to endless family and friends through email or social media. When you include your logo and website at the end of the card, it opens you up to a whole new audience, creating a great marketing opportunity. Just add a video card along with holiday card orders, and ask clients to tag you if they post it online. TIP: The earlier you share your video (and holiday cards), the more time potential clients have to come in and get holiday orders of their own.



Slideshow Video Style: Wrapping Scraps

Song: "Deck the Halls" by Steve Rudolph Slideshow Video Style: Wrapping Scraps

Holiday video from your business

The holidays offer you a chance to remind clients about you and your work. Either create a quick, clever message thanking clients for their business, or make a short recap of some of the work you’ve done during the year, as in Alycia’s video below, and then post to social media and tag clients featured in the video.



Marketing Video Style: Glamour

Song: "Lovesick Puppy" by Looking Glass Symphony Marketing Video Style: Glamour

How are you marketing your business during the holidays this year? Share a link to your holiday marketing videos in the comments below, or reach out on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using #MyAnimoto, and we might share your video with our audience.