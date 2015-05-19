How These 4 Pro Photographers Light Their Creative Spark

So often we write posts about what photographers do, but this time we decided to ask how photographers feed their creativity outside of photography. Take a look at how pro photographers Sue Bryce, Kelly Brown, Tamara Lackey, and Jen Rozenbaum keep their photography inspired.

Portrait Photographer

“I get some of my inspiration from movies — I watch as many as I can. I find them so visually inspiring. I don’t watch much TV (except for The Walking Dead, which is brilliant). I love reading non-fiction — anything I can learn can be creatively stimulating. And I’m often inspired by fashion as well.”

Newborn and Portrait Photographer

“This is a hard one! For my newborn work, I’m often drawn to color combinations and different textures in homeware stores and magazines, and fashion magazines.”

“And for my personal portrait work, it’s the person’s story; what’s happening in their life at that moment. For example, I recently photographed my grandmother, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s this year and wanted to share her story. Our family created a memory box of her treasured items.”

Children and Family, Portraits, Editorial and Commercial Photographer

“I honestly believe we would all be much happier, calmer, more creative (and more loving) individuals if we committed to prioritizing kindness as the strategy we used for communicating with – and about – each other. I believe it would do far more good than we know, in far more directions than we’d expect.”

“For me, witnessing – and participating in – acts of kindness lights an incredible creative spark. It reminds me that we are far more connected to each other than we are apart, and I find that I think more freely, interact more openly, and create more vulnerably from that place of connection. In my experience, that all adds up to me creating far better work.”

Boudoir Photographer

“I draw a lot from pop culture and art — music especially. I like the contrast between what is modern and classic. Today’s pop culture gives me the modern, where fine art allows for the classic influence of the female shape and how it is portrayed.”

What lights your creative spark? Get inspired and create your Animoto video today.