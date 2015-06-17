3 Marketing Videos Every Photographer Needs to Have Online

Note: This video examples in this article were created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker. __Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto for your photography business today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.__

A quarter of people will walk away from a website without video, according to Animoto’s Online and Social Video Marketing Study, so you definitely need video as part of your marketing. But do you know what kinds of videos you should start with? Take a look at our list of the three marketing videos every photographer needs and make sure you’ve got what it takes to reach your audience.

1. Video Business Card

Digital media is all about visuals, and customers have come to expect exciting digital marketing, especially from photographers. So it’s not surprising that the traditional paper business card has fallen by the wayside. Instead, you need a video business card, so you can show off your work anytime, anywhere.

Video adds drama and movement to your photos, making it easy to show your audience more of your work. Check out Mike Allebach’s video business card, for example, which shows off his beautiful photographs in a way that captures the viewer’s attention:

Video also makes your photography shareable on social media, letting your Facebook, Twitter and other social media accounts do the marketing for you. Plus, with the right music and style, your audience will know more about your personality than they would if they just viewed your photographs.

2. “About Me” Video

According to Animoto’s marketing study, around half of customers say that a business over About Me video is the most helpful when they’re purchasing a product. That’s because it helps your business make a personal connection with viewers. It tells clients who you are, what you do, and why, and assures them that you’re a person they can trust with their memories.

Take a look at Tamara Lackey’s About Me video promoting her photography business. It’s lively and fun, just like Tamara herself, and gives viewers an idea of what she’s like to work with, while highlighting her fantastic photographs.

3. Behind-the-Scenes Video

A behind the scenes video is an ideal way to entice your clients by telling the story of what it’s like to be photographed by you. This type of video highlights the experience your photo shoot offers, showing the energy you bring to your work and the way you interact with your subjects.

For example, Kelly Brown created a behind-the-scenes video that showcases the delicate way she interacts with the newborns she photographs. The video also draws attention to her studio, letting clients see the varied props and safe environment Kelly has prepared for their babies.