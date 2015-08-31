Kelly Brown’s 7 Tips for Beautiful Birth Announcement Videos

Newborn photography thrives on word of mouth. That’s because there’s a great deal of trust involved; parents don’t want to document such an important (and vulnerable) time in their babies’ lives with just anyone. Think word of mouth won’t get you far enough? Acclaimed newborn photographer Kelly Brown might beg to differ; she doesn’t need to advertise directly, because her business is booming on the basis of referrals alone.
One of the ways Kelly manages to get those trusted referrals is by creating highly shareable birth announcement slideshows, combining her newborn images with details about the baby’s birth. Parents adore the birth announcements, and are so proud to share them with friends and family, giving Kelly dozens of potential referrals with each video.
Take, for example, this birth announcement video, which got more than 7,000 views on Facebook.
Style: Classic
Song: “The Story Unfolds” by Dan Phillipson
Want to know how Kelly makes such a compelling video? Here are her tips for creating shareworthy video birth announcements:
